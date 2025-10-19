RBL Bank likely to have a hybrid name post ownership change, open to inorganic opportunities
Anshika Kayastha 9 min read 19 Oct 2025, 10:13 pm IST
Summary
The Emirates NBD investment is expected to open up new opportunities for growth for RBL Bank, including inorganic buyouts, and help bring down overall cost of funds, says MD & CEO R. Subramaniakumar
Once the Emirates NBD acquisition of a majority stake in RBL Bank is complete and the Indian bank is merged with the Dubai lender's wholly owned subsidiary here, the new entity will likely have a hybrid name to retain RBL’s identity as well as bring in the global patronage of Emirates, RBL Bank’s managing director and chief executive officer R. Subramaniakumar said. Named to the top post at RBL Bank in June 2022, Subramaniakumar was reappointed for a three-year term in June this year. In an interview, Subramaniakumar said the new promoters expect to retain the bank’s management, hinting at his potential continuance as the head of the bank.
