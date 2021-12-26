Allaying the concerns of customers, RBL Bank today said the developments of the past two days are not "on account of any concern on advances, asset quality and deposits level".

The RBL Bank Board has elevated an existing member of the management team to the interim MD & CEO role, which should "allay concerns on the strategy and smooth functioning as well as the strength of the overall franchise", the private lender, after a media briefing, said in a release today.

It also said that the management team of RBL Bank is committed with Rajeev Ahuja to take the bank forward. The bank said the recent developments are not "in any manner a reflection on the fundamentals of the bank".

"As we have been communicating to all of you the business momentum and financial performance trajectory have been improving since the second quarter of this financial year as we recovered from the effects of the pandemic," RBL Bank said.

It also said that some challenges were, however, observed on its asset quality, which were largely due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Notably, the Reserve Bank of India on December 25 appointed Yogesh Dayal as an Additional Director on the RBL Bank Board for two years till December 23, 2023.

The RBL Bank Board also accepted the request of MD and CEO Vishwavir Ahuja to proceed on medical leave and appointed Rajeev Ahuja (existing Executive Director of the Bank) as the Interim Managing Director & CEO.

"The Board is grateful for the significant contribution of Vishwavir Ahuja towards the transformation of RBL Bank. The Bank and the current management team led by Rajeev Ahuja has full support from RBI," the bank said.

'Financial position remains robust'

The RBL Bank said it has been "upfront and transparent" on challenges it has faced in various business segments in the past. “To reiterate there is no change from what we have been communicating all along," the bank said. Here are some financial updates given by the bank.

1) Its capital adequacy was 16.3 per cent and will be in a similar range this quarter

2) Its liquidity coverage ratios have been well above regulatory requirements – it was 155% for Q2

3) On asset quality, its slippages peaked in Q2 and will be improving this quarter

4) Its NPA position will also be on an improving trend

5) On growth, traction on advances is picking up and advances and deposits are improving

6) On track to its guidance on earnings for the rest of the year.

