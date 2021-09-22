Backed by renowned personalities including Riteish Deshmukh, Mirabai Chanu and Vikrant Massey, the campaign is running through a video series that aims to strike a chord with cardholders at the start of the festive season. These videos will highlight the card’s versatile offerings for every family member, focusing on categories such as health and fitness, e-commerce, online bill payments and food delivery. The videos will be amplified through a series of social media and online promotions.

Abhijit Somvanshi, Executive Vice President and Marketing & Communications Head, RBL Bank said, “Our customers always look to us to come up with exciting deals and offers, especially during the festive season. We work to constantly reward them with these exclusive offers and facilitate a safe and secure payments experience. We are pleased to partner with Mastercard and these top influencers to convey our message of uninterrupted usage and build a stronger connection with the cardholders."

Manasi Narasimhan, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, South Asia, Mastercard said, “Mastercard has a longstanding and priceless relationship with RBL Bank. Be it online shopping or any retail adventure, through #UseBefikar we aim to resonate with the audience at a personal level. The celebrities bring a sense of credibility and authenticity with them, ensuring a wider audience reach. They will give that soft nudge to try these uninterrupted offerings backed by a safe and secure payments system, creating an aura of excitement around it."

Talking about the festive season, Vikrant Massey, Actor said, “I always love this time of the year as I and everyone in my family can easily use the festive season as an excuse to splurge. People are always on the lookout for great deals and offers. Whether it’s to buy anything for their family or their friends, they seek rewards to make the most out of their spending. With #UseBefikar, RBL Bank and Mastercard have made this easier for everyone as with just one tap of their RBL Bank’s Mastercard Credit Card they can avail these exclusive offers seamlessly while also being assured of safety and security."

As the nation gears up for the festive season, consumers want the most competitive deals and rewards to get the most out of their spending. According to a recent study, 87 per cent of consumers are willing to spend more as they prioritise convenience over price. This collaboration will foster the consumer’s growing desire for great deals, both online and offline.

