Why the developments at RBL Bank remain a mystery

Like its peers, covid-19 dealt a blow to the bank’s asset quality, which deteriorated as borrowers were not able to repay on time. Bad loans as a percentage of total advances rose to 5.4% as on 30 September, up from 4.34% as on 31 March. However, following a provisioning exercise, its net NPAs were at 2.14% in the second quarter. Rajeev Ahuja said on Sunday that the bank has absorbed all challenges on the asset quality front and while addition of bad loans had peaked in the three months to September, the next three months should be better. On the capital front too, the bank appears to be adequately buffered.