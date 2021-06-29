Mumbai: Private sector lender RBL Bank on Tuesday said it has appointed Chandan Sinha, a career central banker, and Manjeev Singh Puri, a former senior Indian diplomat as independent directors on its board.

“The new board members will provide continued strategic direction and guidance to help RBL Bank achieve its objectives. With the new additions, the bank’s board now has 11 members with an optimum combination of executive directors and non-executive directors possessing strong credentials, diverse experience and specialized skills relevant for banking," it said in a statement.

Sinha has been associated with the banking and financial sector for over 40 years, including 35 years with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). As an executive director of RBI, his responsibilities involved supervision of banks and non-banks, debt management, foreign exchange department, financial market regulation, payment and settlement systems, information technology, and management of forex reserves.

Meanwhile, Puri has served as India’s ambassador to the European Union, Belgium, Luxembourg, Nepal and as ambassador, deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

“I am delighted to welcome Sinha and Puri, two highly-respected leaders in their fields, to RBL Bank’s board of directors. Their domain expertise and experience will bring strategic value to the board. The collective experience of our diverse board makes us better placed to capitalize on opportunities and deal with any challenges. We have taken several steps to fortify the franchise and their valuable guidance will empower our growth journey," said Prakash Chandra, chairman of the board, RBL Bank.

