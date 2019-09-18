RBL Bank-backed Utkarsh Small Finance Bank planning 500-crore IPO

Mumbai: RBL Bank-backed Utkarsh Small Finance Bank (USFB), which mainly gives micro-finance loans in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, has begun work on its initial public offering (IPO), three people aware of the bank’s plans told Mint, requesting anonymity.

“The bank is presently in the process of appointing investment banks for its proposed IPO, which is expected to be around ₹500 crore in size," one of the persons cited above said.

Established in 2009, USFB is wholly-owned by Utkarsh CoreInvest Ltd. and counts CDC Group Plc.—the development finance institution of the UK government, as its largest shareholder with a 14% stake in the bank.

Its other shareholders include Faering Capital and RBL Bank, which hold 9.9% each, followed by International Finance Corporation, Norwegian Microfinance Initiative, Swiss development financier—responsAbility Investments AG and Aavishkar Goodwell, an microfinance institution-focused private equity firm.

E-mails sent to Utkarsh's managing director and chief executive officer, Govind Singh did not elicit a response.

Utkarsh CoreInvest received a final small finance bank (SFB) licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in November 2016 and started operations as a SFB in January 2017.

As of March 2018, the Varanasi-based bank had a loan portfolio of ₹4,740 crore with 88% of its portfolio comprising micro-finance loans, mainly concentrated in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, which together accounted for 72% of its portfolio.

Besides micro-loans, USFB also offers loans in micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), affordable housing and wholesale lending segments.

The bank, with operations in 11 states through 438 branches in 136 districts, is one of the 10 entities to receive the central bank’s in-principle approval to start SFB operations in September 2015.

Based on RBI norms, which mandate SFBs to list within three years of the launch of their operations, UFSB has time until January 2020 to go public.

Further, SFBs are also required to bring down their promoter shareholding to at least 40% within five years of commencement of their operations

The development comes amid most SFBs rushing to meet RBI’s regulatory requirement to launch an IPO and reduce their foreign shareholding.

While AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. went public in a ₹ 1,900 crore IPO in June, 2017, Equitas SFB and Ujjivan SFB listed their parent companies, Equitas Financial Holdings Ltd and Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd, and are yet to list their SFB units to meet RBI’s requirements. For Equitas and Ujjivan, it means that they must list their SFBs by September 2019 and January 2020, respectively.

On 2 June, Mint reported that unlisted banks such as Karnataka-based Fincare Small Finance Bank and Mumbai’s Suryoday Small Finance Bank have started work on going public. Even Thrissur-based ESAF Small Finance Bank has also started working towards its IPO, according to a 22 August report on VCCircle.

Besides these, Punjab-based Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd. is yet to announce its IPO plans but raised ₹43 crore from mid-market private equity firm, Amicus Capital, to fund its expansion plans.