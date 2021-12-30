MUMBAI : The board of private lender RBL Bank on Thursday formed a search committee to identify candidates for the position of managing director and chief executive officer both from within and outside the bank.

At present, the bank is being headed by interim chief executive Rajeev Ahuja whose appointment was on Wednesday approved by the regulator for three months from 25 December. On Saturday evening, the bank had said in two separate regulatory statements that RBI has appointed an additional director on its board that chief executive officer Vishwavir Ahuja will go on immediate leave.

“In continuation to our letter dated 30 December 2021, we wish to inform that the Board at its meeting held today has constituted a search committee (comprising the chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, two members of the board and one external expert)..." it said in a regulatory filing.

The board, the statement said, has decided to appoint a reputed recruitment firm for the purpose. “The bank will endeavour to complete the succession process at an early date," RBL Bank said.

Mint reported on Thursday that a ₹300-crore loan that was written off within seven months of being sanctioned has emerged as the key reason for the banking regulator’s sudden intervention in private lender RBL Bank. The bank had made the loan to a company as part of a consortium of lenders in 2018, and RBI has been seeking details about the bank’s loan portfolio from risk department for the past few months.

Shares of RBL Bank on BSE closed at ₹130.4 on Thursday, down 9.63% from its previous close.

