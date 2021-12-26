A day after two major developments at private lender RBL Bank Ltd, the bank today said it will host an investor or analyst conference call. As per the bank, the call will be initiated with a brief management update, followed by an interactive question and answer session. RBL Bank will be represented by Rajeev Ahuja, Interim Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, members of the board of directors and other senior management members, RBL Bank said.

RBL Bank on Saturday said its CEO Vishwavir Ahuja will step aside, adding that the board has appointed executive director Rajeev Ahuja as an interim replacement. It also said RBI has appointed Yogesh K Dayal as an additional director on its board.

4.40 PM: RBL Bank interim MD & CEO Rajeev Ahuja says the bank had to make some changes in business composition due to Covid-19. "Our priorities have not changed after this change in leadership. It is not one person's plan but a collective effort," he said, reported BloombergQuint.

4.35 PM: Interim CEO and MD of RBL Bank, Rajeev Ahuja, says the bank board has accepted Vishwavir Ahuja's request to proceed on medical leave with immediate effect. The Central bank is fully behind the bank, its board of directors and me, he said during a conference call, reports CNBC TV 18.

4.30 PM: AIBEA letter to Finance Minister: “We are worried and concerned about the developments that are taking place in the affairs of RBL Bank Ltd. The sequence of events leading to the sudden exit of Vishwavir Ahuja along with induction of Dayal from RBI on the board as an additional member indicates that everything is not ok with the bank."

4.20 PM: Bank employee unions' umbrella body AIBEA has written a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, expressing concern that everything is not right at RBL Bank and it is going the Yes Bank and Lakshmi Vilas Bank way.

4.15 PM: An RBI investigation had revealed that RBL Bank was not compliant in opening five savings deposit accounts in the name of a cooperative bank, and failed to meet the provisions related to the composition of its board of directors.

4.14 PM: In September, RBI had imposed a fine of ₹2 crore on RBL Bank Ltd for flouting norms related to the opening of bank accounts and board composition.

4.13 PM: The private bank also said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed chief general manager Yogesh K Dayal as an Additional director on the board for a period of two years from 24 December.

4.05 PM: Private lender RBL Bank on Saturday said its chief executive Vishwavir Ahuja will go on leave with immediate effect, adding that the board has appointed executive director Rajeev Ahuja as an interim replacement.

