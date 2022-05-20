RBL Bank, Amazon Pay and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have announced a collaboration to offer UPI payments. The Bank has partnered with Amazon Pay to offer peer-to-peer and peer-to-merchant transactions. With this integration Amazon Pay will issue NPCI’s allocated UPI ID with the handle @rapl, to RBL Bank.

RBL Bank’s advanced cloud-based processing will offers an agile infrastructure resulting in an improved payments experience. The partnership will allow the Bank to tap Amazon Pay’s growing customer base and transaction volumes. This move will expand the Bank’s presence in Unified Payments Interface (UPI) segment with its payment processing platform hosted on AWS.

RBL Bank’s ability to process on a cloud hosted platform, will provide greater agility and scale in processing UPI which has witnessed exponential growth in last three years to become the preferred mode of payment for individuals.

Rajeev Ahuja, MD and CEO (Interim), RBL Bank said, “As we progress in our digital journey, innovations in payments that enhance our customers’ banking experiences, remains one of our core focus areas. In line with these efforts, we are delighted to partner with Amazon Pay and AWS. This collaboration will equip users to make seamless and convenient UPI-based transactions."

Mahendra Nerurkar, - CEO and Vice President, Amazon Pay India said, “It is our endeavor to make digital payments trusted, convenient, and rewarding for customers across India. Customers are constantly looking for payment platforms that add value and provide a holistic digital payments experience. This partnership with RBL Bank will allow users to pay anyone, anywhere, seamlessly, and instantly through UPI, enhancing their payment experience. This comes as another step towards our endeavour of simplifying lives and driving adoption of digital payments in India. With a cloud native architecture, we hope to keep raising the bar on availability, speed and customer experience using UPI through the Amazon app."

Puneet Chandok, President of Commercial Business at AWS India and South Asia, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with RBL Bank to host their UPI workloads on AWS. This joint effort provides greater agility and scale for RBL Bank, enabling its customers to transact through secure and reliable payment methods, which further enhances their experience."