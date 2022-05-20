RBL Bank collaborates with Amazon Pay to offer UPI Payment Services

Mahendra Nerurkar, - CEO and Vice President, Amazon Pay India said, “It is our endeavor to make digital payments trusted, convenient, and rewarding for customers across India. Customers are constantly looking for payment platforms that add value and provide a holistic digital payments experience. This partnership with RBL Bank will allow users to pay anyone, anywhere, seamlessly, and instantly through UPI, enhancing their payment experience. This comes as another step towards our endeavour of simplifying lives and driving adoption of digital payments in India. With a cloud native architecture, we hope to keep raising the bar on availability, speed and customer experience using UPI through the Amazon app."