RBL Bank collaborates with Google to advance next generation customer experience

RBL Bank collaborates with Google: This collaboration will enable better customer data management, and analytics, enabling effective cross-selling within the Bank’s large customer base

Mumbai: RBL Bank and Google today announced a strategic collaboration to fuel the Bank’s customer experience strategy and expand its value proposition to serve its rapidly growing customer base through its digital platform, Abacus 2.0. This collaboration will enable better customer data management, and analytics, enabling effective cross-selling within the Bank’s large customer base and subsequently reducing the cost of customer acquisition, significantly. Through Abacus 2.0, the Bank aims to provide a superior and holistic one-stop solution to its existing and new customers, to seamlessly deliver its different product offerings across channels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RBL Bank currently has over 4 million urban retail asset and liability customers with a business goal to grow this base to 12-14 million over the next three years. To achieve this, RBL Bank will leverage Google Cloud’s secure and scalable infrastructure for seamless customer onboarding. It will also be the technology foundation for a powerful product-agnostic customer acquisition engine that delivers more inclusive access to multiple products such as payments, deposits, insurance, credit card, investments, secured loans and more. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

RBL Bank currently has over 4 million urban retail asset and liability customers with a business goal to grow this base to 12-14 million over the next three years. To achieve this, RBL Bank will leverage Google Cloud's secure and scalable infrastructure for seamless customer onboarding. It will also be the technology foundation for a powerful product-agnostic customer acquisition engine that delivers more inclusive access to multiple products such as payments, deposits, insurance, credit card, investments, secured loans and more.

Working together, RBL Bank will also enhance its customer acquisition and product promotion using various digital solutions that Google offers across digital channels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This is an important strategic milestone in our digital journey. Advancing our innovation agenda and building an optimized and agile data platform to serve our existing and prospective customers is one of our critical business priorities. Working with Google, we will augment our customer targeting with solutions such as Google Ads, and explore co-innovation opportunities with platforms like Google Pay to drive user engagement and build new digital offerings," said Surinder Chawla, Head Branch and Business Banking, RBL Bank.

Leveraging Google Cloud’s local infrastructure shall help RBL Bank to scale its platform and services and meet local regulatory and compliance requirements.