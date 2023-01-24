RBL Bank debuts smart deposit scheme with returns up to 8.30% on this tenor2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 03:12 PM IST
- RBL Bank, a lender in the private sector, has launched the smart deposit programme, a flexible term deposit option that allows customers to take advantage of flexibility with regular monthly savings and top-up investments.
RBL Bank, a lender in the private sector, has launched the smart deposit programme, a flexible term deposit option that allows customers to take advantage of flexibility with regular monthly savings and top-up investments. Customers can start a Smart Deposit, according to the bank, for as little as ₹1,000, and they have the opportunity to add more money to the same deposit.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×