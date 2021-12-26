RBL Bank does not anticipate big short-term capital needs, says MD Rajeev Ahuja1 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2021, 05:18 PM IST
Private lender RBL Bank says its business fundamentals are intact, with scope for improvement
Private lender RBL Bank says its business fundamentals are intact, with scope for improvement
|
Listen to this article
India's RBL Bank said on Sunday the private bank's business fundamentals were intact with scope for tremendous improvement, a day after its top executive stepped down and the central bank appointed an executive to its board.
Rajeev Ahuja, the bank's newly-appointed MD and CEO, told reporters the bank does not anticipate major capital needs in the short term, countering fears of problems in management.
In recent months, Indian media reported that some employees of the bank sought the finance ministry's support to oversee operations as they believed regulatory frameworks were being ignored by the bank's top management.
Also read: RBL Bank briefing LIVE: ‘RBI is fully behind bank, board, me’, says Interim CEO
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!