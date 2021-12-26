Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Industry / Banking /  RBL Bank does not anticipate big short-term capital needs, says MD Rajeev Ahuja

RBL Bank does not anticipate big short-term capital needs, says MD Rajeev Ahuja

Interim CEO and MD of RBL Bank, Rajeev Ahuja, says the bank board has accepted Vishwavir Ahuja's request to proceed on medical leave with immediate effect.
1 min read . 05:18 PM IST Reuters

Private lender RBL Bank says its business fundamentals are intact, with scope for improvement

India's RBL Bank said on Sunday the private bank's business fundamentals were intact with scope for tremendous improvement, a day after its top executive stepped down and the central bank appointed an executive to its board.

Rajeev Ahuja, the bank's newly-appointed MD and CEO, told reporters the bank does not anticipate major capital needs in the short term, countering fears of problems in management.

In recent months, Indian media reported that some employees of the bank sought the finance ministry's support to oversee operations as they believed regulatory frameworks were being ignored by the bank's top management.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

