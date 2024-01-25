RBL Bank expects 20% loan growth over next 2 years led by retail assets
The bank aims to grow its credit card book by 23-25% and does not anticipate any pressure on deposits.
RBL Bank expects a 20 percent growth in its loan book over the next two financial years, largely led by secured retail assets, its managing director and chief executive officer said in an interview on 24 January.
