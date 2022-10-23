RBL Bank expects growth in loans, revenue by end of FY23

“Operating profit is in a steady state currently. It will continue for two more quarters. Thereafter, it will start improving after revenue starts coming. Last four quarters, revenue was in the range of ₹2,100 crore. This will increase in proportion when disbursals start on all new products. We are looking to rationalize the cost. With increased revenue and falling cost, we will be able to improve our operating profit," said the recently appointed R. Subramaniakumar, managing director and chief executive officer of RBL Bank, in an interview after its September quarter earnings announcement on Saturday.

