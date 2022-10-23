RBL Bank expects growth in loans, revenue by end of FY23

RBL Bank expects growth in loans, revenue by end of FY232 min read . 10:57 PM IST
- The bank is launching new products like used car loans and gold loans in the third quarter and secured LAP, MSME and education loans in the future
MUMBAI :Private sector lender RBL Bank expects revenue and loan growth to pick up by the end of the year with the launch of new loan products. The bank, which had seen muted business over the last year, expects advances growth to touch 15% by the end of this year from the current 12.4%.
The bank is launching new products like used car loans and gold loans in the third quarter and secured LAP, MSME and education loans in the future. The bank also expects growth in the microfinance loan book, which is the key driver of the bank’s loan book, to touch the September level by the end of this year.
“Operating profit is in a steady state currently. It will continue for two more quarters. Thereafter, it will start improving after revenue starts coming. Last four quarters, revenue was in the range of ₹2,100 crore. This will increase in proportion when disbursals start on all new products. We are looking to rationalize the cost. With increased revenue and falling cost, we will be able to improve our operating profit," said the recently appointed R. Subramaniakumar, managing director and chief executive officer of RBL Bank, in an interview after its September quarter earnings announcement on Saturday.
As of 30 September, RBL Bank reported a profit of ₹202 crore owing to lower provisions and healthy core income growth. The bank’s net profit stood at ₹31 crore during the corresponding period last year. Net interest income grew 16.3% to ₹1,060 crore at the end of the September quarter from ₹915 crore during the corresponding period last year. Net interest margin stood at 4.55%. Operating profit, however, fell by 26% to ₹512 crore as of September end from ₹691 crore during the same period last year.
With the launch of new products, the bank is also looking to revise the retail and wholesale loan mix to 65:35 from 52:48.
The bank’s deposit book grew at a muted 5% year on year, and current and savings accounts grew 7% from a year earlier. The share of CASA in total deposits stood at 36.2%. “Pressure for deposits is not felt due to surplus liquidity. It will start inching up by the third quarter. We are not interested in increasing bulk deposits. We are focusing on granular deposit, which is current at 41.3% to 44%. Deposits are expected to grow at the rate of 18 - 20%," Kumar said.
Kumar also added that the bank is looking at adding 100 more branches in the next fiscal year, thereby adding to the existing branch network of 507.
RBL’s asset quality improved, with the gross non-performing ratio at 3.8% at the end of the September quarter from 4.1% in the previous quarter. Provisions, therefore, more than halved to ₹240 crore at the end of the September quarter from ₹651 crore during the same period last year.
RBL bank’s shares have jumped 51% since Kumar’s appointment in June this year.