RBL Bank hikes FD rates by up to 50 bps on short tenors of 7 days to 364 days2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 03:33 PM IST
- RBL Bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
RBL Bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. This is the bank's second rate hike in January; the bank's previous hike took place on January 11. However, according to the bank's official website, the new fixed deposit interest rates are effective as of January 19, 2023. The bank increased interest rates on short-term deposits with terms ranging from 7 to 364 days by up to 50 bps in response to the most recent revision.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×