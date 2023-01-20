RBL Bank hikes FD rates by up to 50 bps on short tenors of 7 days to 364 days

Deposits that mature in 726 days to 60 months and one day will continue to earn 7% interest, while those that mature in 60 months and two days to 240 months will continue to earn 6.25% interest. The interest rate on Tax Savings Fixed Deposits (60 months) will remain at 7.00% at RBL Bank. Super Senior Citizens (80 years and older) are entitled to an additional interest rate of 0.75% per annum, while senior citizens (60 to under 80 years old) are eligible for a rate of 0.50% per annum. The additional rates for senior citizens and super seniors do not apply to non-resident fixed deposits (NRE/NRO).