RBL Bank hikes FD rates, senior citizens can earn up to 8.30% on these tenors
- RBL Bank, a private sector lender, raises its interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore.
RBL Bank, a private sector lender, raises its interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the new rates take effect on February 1st, 2023. After the adjustment, the bank is now promising interest rates ranging from 3.50% to 6.25% for the general public and 4.00% to 6.75% for senior citizens. RBL Bank will now provide a maximum return of 7.80% to non-senior residents and 8.30% to senior citizens on deposit tenors of 453 to 725 days.
