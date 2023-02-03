RBL Bank hikes FD rates, senior citizens can earn up to 8.30% on these tenors

RBL Bank FD Rates

The bank currently offers an interest rate of 3.50% on deposits that mature in the next 7 to 14 days, while RBL Bank now guarantees an interest rate of 4.00% on deposits that mature in the next 15 to 45 days. Currently, RBL Bank is offering an interest rate of 4.50% on a deposit tenor of 46 days to 90 days as well as an interest rate of 4.50% on a deposit tenor of 46 days to 90 days. Deposits maturing between 91 and 180 days from now on will earn interest at a rate of 4.75%, while deposits maturing between 181 and 240 days from now on will earn interest at a rate of 5.50%.