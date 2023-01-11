On fixed deposits under ₹2 crore, RBL Bank has announced an interest rate hike. The new rates are in effect as of today, January 11, 2023, according to the bank's official website. The bank is currently offering interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.25% to 6.25% for the general public and 3.75% to 6.75% for senior individuals as a result of the modification. Deposits with maturities between 453 and 725 days will earn a maximum regular interest rate of 7.55%, while senior citizens will get 8.05%.

RBL Bank FD Rates

The bank is giving an interest rate of 3.25% on deposits that mature in the next 7 to 14 days, while RBL Bank is offering an interest rate of 3.75% on deposits that mature in the next 15 to 45 days. For deposits maturing in 46 days to 90 days, RBL Bank is giving an interest rate of 4.00%, and for deposits maturing in 91 days to 180 days, the bank is promising an interest rate of 4.50%.

Deposits that mature between 181 and 240 days will earn interest at a rate of 5.00%, while those that mature between 241 and 364 days will earn interest at a rate of 5.85%. The bank will give an interest rate of 7.00% on fixed deposit tenors of 365 to 452 days (12 months to less than 15 months), and RBL Bank will offer a maximum interest rate of 7.55% on tenors of 453 days to 725 days.

View Full Image RBL Bank FD Rates (rblbank.com)

On tenors ranging from 726 days to 60 months and a day, RBL Bank will give an interest rate of 7%, and on tax savings fixed deposits of 60 months, the interest rate will be 7.00%. RBL Bank has mentioned on its website that “The maximum aggregate amount that can be invested in the Tax Savings Fixed Deposit (80C FD) under a single PAN is Rs. 150,000 and the same cannot be closed prematurely before expiry of the lock-in period of 5 years. Tax Savings Fixed Deposit is applicable for Domestic/NRO (Not Applicable for NRE Fixed Deposits)."

According to RBL Bank “Senior Citizens (60 years to less than 80 years) are eligible for additional interest rate of 0.50% p.a. and Super Senior Citizens (80 years and above) are eligible for additional interest rate of 0.75% p.a. Senior Citizens/Super Senior Citizens rates are not applicable on Non Resident Fixed Deposits (NRE/NRO)."

RBL Bank reported gross advances of ₹68,371 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 (Q3FY23), up 14% from ₹59,967 crore in the same quarter a year prior. Retail advances grew by 12% YoY and 7% sequentially, while wholesale advances increased by 17% YoY and 5% sequentially, according to RBL Bank. Additionally, the bank received total deposits of ₹81,746 crore in Q3FY23, up 3% from Q2FY23 and up 11% YoY from ₹73,639 crore in Q3FY22. RBL Bank maintains 507 bank branches and 1,204 business correspondent branches, of which 289 are banking units, as of September 30, 2022.