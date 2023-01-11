RBL Bank hikes FD rates, senior citizens can get up to 8.05% in force from today

On fixed deposits under ₹2 crore, RBL Bank has announced an interest rate hike. The new rates are in effect as of today, January 11, 2023, according to the bank's official website. The bank is currently offering interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.25% to 6.25% for the general public and 3.75% to 6.75% for senior individuals as a result of the modification. Deposits with maturities between 453 and 725 days will earn a maximum regular interest rate of 7.55%, while senior citizens will get 8.05%.

