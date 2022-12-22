RBL Bank hikes lending rates by 10 bps across tenures, EMIs to go up

RBL Bank, one of the leading private sector banks, increased its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) across tenures by 10 bps. According to the bank's official website, the new MCLRs will go into effect on December 22, 2022. As a result, term loans linked to MCLR are probably going to experience an increase in interest rates. As a result, EMIs could also increase at RBL Bank for both current and new customers across a variety of loan products including personal loans, house loans, and others.

