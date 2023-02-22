RBL Bank hikes lending rates by 20 bps, loan burden to increase: Check here
The new MCLRs will come into effect from February 22, 2023.
Private lender RBL Bank has hiked its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) across tenures by 20 bps. The new MCLR rates will come into effect from February 22, 2023.
