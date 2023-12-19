RBL Bank launches electronic bank guarantee on NeSL platform. Details here
RBL Bank has collaborated with NeSL to launch an electronic bank guarantee (e-BG) product, which allows for paperless issuance and confirmation of bank guarantees. The e-BG can be requested through multiple channels and enhances security while reducing fraud susceptibility
Mumbai: RBL Bank today launched Electronic Bank Guarantee (e-BG), signalling a significant step forward in trade finance digital transformation. The e-BG product builds on the framework enabled by NeSL, incorporating their expertise in e-Stamping and e-Sign. This integration eliminates the traditional physical signing and stamping processes, seamlessly transitioning into a secure and efficient digital format.