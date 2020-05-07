Home > Industry > Banking > RBL Bank March quarter net profit slumps 54% on higher provisioning

Mumbai : RBL Bank Ltd on Thursday reported a sharp 53.73% decline in its March quarter net profit due to higher provisioning.

Net profit for the quarter stood at 114.36 crore, down 53.73% from 247.18 crore a year ago. The profit was below 115.4 crore estimated by a Bloomberg poll of 9 analysts.

Provisions and contingencies surged three times to 614.08 crore in the quarter from 199.97 crore a year ago. Net interest margin (NIM) for March quarter was 4.93%, while that for FY20 stood at 4.56%.

“The Bank has demonstrated strong growth in operating profits amidst an unprecedented and challenging business environment. In this backdrop, we will continue to be cautious, conservative and focused on preservation of the franchise," said Vishwavir Ahuja, MD & CEO, RBL Bank.

The bank will look to maintain surplus liquidity and tighten risk filters further to manage and improve credit quality, he added.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose more than twice to 2136.52 crore at the end of the March quarter from 754.62 crore a year ago.

Net interest income (NII), or the core income a bank earns by giving loans, was up 38.21% to 1020.98 crore against 738.72 crore last year. Other income was at 500.54 crore, up 22.31% from 409.23 crore a year ago.

As a percentage of total loans, gross NPAs stood at 3.62%, as compared to 3.33% in the previous quarter and 1.38% in the same quarter a year ago. Net NPAs were at 2.05% in the March quarter compared to 2.07% in the previous quarter and 0.69% in the same quarter last year.

Deposits fell 1.90% to 57,812.22 crore while advances increased 6.83% to 58,019.05 crore.

Shares of RBL Bank today closed at 128.90 on the BSE, down 2.46% from their previous close, while India’s benchmark Sensex index fell 0.76% to close at 31,443.38 points.

