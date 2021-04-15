RBL Bank Mastercard partner to offer first-of its-kind payment functionality

Surinder Chawla, Head - Branch Banking at RBL Bank, said “Our customers are looking to us to provide innovative solutions for easy digital payments that they can trust and rely on. We are happy to be the first movers in this space and launch this unique payment application with Mastercard which offers simple, speedy and secure payments, while also addressing payment challenges that merchants may face such as declines or fraud. It is aligned with our efforts in bringing contactless banking initiatives, eliminating the need for physical contact amidst these unprecedented times of COVID-19."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}