RBL Bank Q1 profit plunges 47% as provisions rise

MUMBAI: Private sector lender RBL Bank Ltd on Tuesday reported a 47% decline in its June quarter net profit to 141 crore on the back of higher provisions and lower other income.

Its profit was lower than 174 crore estimated by a Bloomberg poll of 10 analysts.

The bank’s total provisions more than doubled on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis to 500 crore in Q1 FY21. It set aside 240 crore in covid-19 provisions, taking its total cumulative provisions to 350 crore in the six months to June. RBL Bank’s other income was down 31% y-o-y to 334 crore.

Like other lenders, RBL Bank’s loans under moratorium declined as well. It said that 13.7% of its loan book was under moratorium as on 30 June, compared with 33% earlier. The fall in moratorium was led by wholesale loans where 5% loans are under moratorium against 22% earlier.

The bank’s net interest margin (NIM), a key measure of profitability, stood at 4.85% in the March quarter, down 8 basis points (bps) sequentially. Its net interest income (NII) or the difference between interest earned and expended grew 27% y-o-y to 1,041 crore in Q1 FY21.

As a percentage of total loans, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 3.45% compared with 3.62% in the previous quarter. Its net NPAs were at 1.65% in the June quarter against 2.05% in the previous quarter.

The bank’s deposits rose 2% y-o-y to 61,736 crore in Q1 FY21. Its current and savings account (Casa) deposits grew 18% y-o-y and 8% sequentially to 18,566 crore in the June quarter. The share of retail term deposits and Casa in the total deposits was 60% as of 30 June.

RBL Bank’s net advances increased 0.27% to 56,683 crore as on 30 June but was down 2% sequentially. Its non-wholesale advances grew 24% y-o-y to 29,941 crore and accounted for 53% of the net advances of the bank.

Its capital adequacy ratio as per Basel III was at 16.14% as against 12.07% in the same period last year.

Shares of RBL Bank closed at 181.85 on the BSE on Tuesday, up 1.71% from its previous close, while India’s benchmark Sensex index rose 1.47% to close at 38,492.95 points.

