RBL Bank Q4 update: Advances up 3%; deposits rise 8%

Retail advances declined 8% year-on-year and grew 1% sequentially while wholesale advances increased 19% year-on-year and 6% sequentially for the quarter ended 31 March, 2022.
Private sector lender RBL Bank on Wednesday shared its fourth quarter update for the quarter ending March and financial year 2021-22, according to an exchange filing.
The Bank's gross advances rose 3% year-on-year and 3% quarter-on-quarter to ₹61,929 crore as of 31 March. The same was 59,983 crore at the end of 31 March 2021 and ₹crore at the end of December quarter.
On Wednesday, RBL Bank were down 1.41% in noon deals at ₹131 apiece on NSE.
RBL Bank said the data is provisional, and it is being released ahead of the official announcement of the financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
The information is subject to approval by the audit committee of the board of directors, the board of directors and audit by the statutory auditors of the bank, it added.
Total deposits during FY22 (provisional) rose by 8% to ₹79,005 crore, as against ₹73,121 crore in FY21, the lender said.
The bank's CASA (current account savings account) deposits rose by 20% to ₹27,878 crore in FY22 from ₹23,264 crore in FY21, it added.
The liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) stood at 140 per cent as of March 31, 2022, against 154% on March 31, 2021.
