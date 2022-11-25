RBL Bank, one of the major private sector lenders, has revised interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. The new rates are in effect as of today, November 25, 2022, according to the bank's official website. Following the change, the bank is now providing interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 240 months that range from 3.25% to 6.25% for the general public and 3.75% to 6.75% for senior citizens. The highest interest rate for deposits maturing in 453 days to 725 days is now 7.55%, while senior citizens can now earn up to 8.05% on the same tenor slab.

