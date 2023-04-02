RBL Bank revises interest rates on savings accounts, get up to 7% effective from April 5

On savings accounts with daily balance of above Rs. 7.5 Crore and upto Rs. 25 Crore and on savings accounts with daily balance of above Rs. 25 Crore upto Rs. 50 Crore, RBL Bank is offering an interest rate of 6.25%. RBL Bank is offering an interest rate of 5.25% on savings accounts with daily balance of above Rs. 50 Crore upto Rs. 100 Crore and the bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.00% on savings accounts with daily balance of above Rs. 100 Crore upto Rs. 200 Crore. On savings accounts with daily balance of above Rs. 200 Crore upto Rs. 400 Crore, the bank is paying an interest rate of 4.00% and on savings accounts with daily balance of above Rs. 400 Crore, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 5.25%.

