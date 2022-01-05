OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Banking /  RBL Bank's gross advances rise 5 pc to 59,941 cr by Dec-end
Listen to this article

RBL Bank on Wednesday said its gross advances grew five per cent year-on-year to 59,941 crore as of December 31, 2021.

The bank said it is a provisional figure for Q3FY22.

The private sector lender had gross advances amounting to 57,092 crore by the corresponding period a year ago.

On a sequential basis, the gross advances jumped 3.5 per cent from 57,939 crore at the end of September 30, 2021, RBL Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's retail advances were flat while wholesale advances grew eight per cent sequentially for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, it said without disclosing absolute figures.

The mix of retail to wholesale advances was about 53:47.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Shares of RBL Bank on Wednesday closed at 132.70 apiece on the BSE, up 1.45 per cent from the previous close. 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout