MUMBAI : RBL Bank and its management have the complete support of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the appointment of a central bank executive on its board has nothing to do with the lender’s financials, interim chief executive Rajeev Ahuja said on Sunday.

On Saturday evening, the bank said in two separate regulatory statements that RBI has appointed chief general manager Yogesh Dayal on its board as an additional director, and that CEO Vishwavir Ahuja will go on immediate leave. On Sunday, the bank’s interim chief executive said Ahuja has gone on medical leave.

“The developments are not in any manner a reflection on our performance. The fact that I have been elevated as the interim MD and CEO, including by the nominee of RBI in the full bank board should give you enough validation that they have no concerns about the bank," the interim chief executive Ahuja told reporters on Sunday.

Asked what prompted the regulator’s actions, Ahuja said that RBI, in its wisdom, does appoint additional directors and in RBL’s case the intention was to provide an overall strength to the board, continue the process of improvement of processes and compliance undertaken for the last six to eight quarters.

Recent events in the private banking space that saw the central bank stepping in to rescue Yes Bank and Lakshmi Vilas Bank last year has left the market nervous about board-level interventions. That said, the scenarios at these two banks and RBL are quite different and therefore RBI’s actions are not strictly comparable.

In June, RBI approved reappointment of Vishwavir Ahuja for a period of one year, instead of the three-year term sought by the bank. He led the bank since June 2010 and prior to joining RBL Bank, Ahuja was the managing director and chief executive of Bank of America in India from 2001 to 2009.

“The whole transition was going to be effected when Ahuja was given a one-year extension and in our succession plans every six months we review the likely successor and I was the successor which the board chose yesterday; including the RBI nominee, they all approved it," said Ahuja.

The interim chief executive said that the last 18 months have been extremely challenging on account of covid-19 and especially the second wave but the bank has recovered its business momentum and financial performance trajectory substantially in Q2. He added that the December quarter is expected to be even better and in the March quarter, the bank will hopefully return to its pre-pandemic performance.

The bank, he said, has absorbed all the challenges on asset quality which surfaced primarily because of the pandemic. RBL Bank’s cost of credit in the second half of FY22 is expected to be between 55-60% of what it was in the first half and capital adequacy which was at 16.3% in Q2 will be in a similar range.

“Slippages peaked in Q2 and will be improving in Q3. The net non-performing asset (NPA) ratio of the bank in Q2 was at 2.14% and we expect it to go below 2% in the next three-four months," Ahuja said, adding that the bank is seeing a tremendous improvement in terms of collections and new business generation.

Meanwhile, Gaja Capital, an investor in the bank said on Sunday that it is supportive of the new leadership at RBL Bank.

“Rajeev Ahuja is one of the original and principal architects of the new RBL Bank strategy since 2010 having been part of the journey since day one. We are confident that under his leadership RBL will continue to progress towards its objective of creating India’s leading digitally enabled banking franchise," Gopal Jain, managing partner, Gaja Capital said in a statement.

