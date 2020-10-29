RBL credit card book may come under stress in coming quarters

The bank’s s gross non-performing assets rose to 3.34% at the end of the September quarter from 2.6% in the same quarter last year. The fresh bad loans added during the quarter stood at ₹145 crore. The asset quality could have been worsened by another ₹90 crore had not a top court order put a standstill on recognition of bad loans, saying that lenders cannot label loans as bad even in case of a default.