RBL's credit card book may take a hit in the coming quarters

Mumbai: RBL bank on Wednesday said that it expects 5% of their credit card customers, who availed of the moratorium, could slip into bad loans in the coming quarters. Speaking to analysts post the quarterly earnings, the management said that these customers have not paid a single installment over the last 6 months.

Despite this stress in the credit card portfolio, the private bank sector has seen a 41% year on year growth in lending against credit cards to ₹11,401 crore at the end of September quarter. The credit card advances in the previous quarter stood at ₹10,862 crore. The bank also issued nearly 1 lakh credit cards in the month of September, the highest during the lockdown.

However, the management claimed that it has seen improved collection in credit cards and does not expect asset quality to worsen further in the coming months.

The bank’s s gross non-performing assets rose to 3.34% at the end of September quarter from 2.6% in the same quarter last year. Addition of fresh bad loans during the quarter stood at Rs145 crore. The asset quality could have been worsened by another ₹90 crore had not a top court order put a standstill on recognition of bad loans. Lenders cannot label loans as bad, even if a default has occurred.

Provisions fell to ₹525 crore at the end of September quarter compared to ₹540 crore during the same quarter last year. The bank made COVID related provisions of ₹310 crore in the second quarter quarter.

“Provision buffer created by the bank till now looks adequate to address the issue of delinquency in the credit card portfolio. Overall credit loss on this portfolio is well within management’s earlier expectation," said Ashutosh Mishra, head of research, Ashika Stock Broking.

RBL’s capital position improved with Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio improving to 17.4% at the end of September quarter. The bank informed the stock exchanges that Reserve bank of India has granted approval to Baring PE Asia owned entity Maple II B.V for acquiring upto 9.9% in the bank. This would mean that the PE firm will infuse ₹1000 crore into the bank while other investors will bring in ₹566 crore.

The bank reported 165% rise in its net profit at ₹144.2 crore in the quarter ended 30 September, compared to ₹54.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The lender also recorded a 7% jump in Net Interest Income (NII) to Rs932cr, while net interest margin (NIM) stood flat at 4.34% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

The management said that it will focus on growing its retail portfolio including credit cards and microbanking loans in the coming quarters. The bank will remain cautious on expanding its wholesale business and focus will be to grow granular in this space.

