RBL's credit card book may take a hit in the coming quarters

The bank’s s gross non-performing assets rose to 3.34% at the end of September quarter from 2.6% in the same quarter last year. Addition of fresh bad loans during the quarter stood at Rs145 crore. The asset quality could have been worsened by another ₹90 crore had not a top court order put a standstill on recognition of bad loans. Lenders cannot label loans as bad, even if a default has occurred.