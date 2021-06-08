Recovery from IBC cases at 24% in FY21

The outbreak of the pandemic in fiscal year 2021 has battered the prospects for stressed asset resolution. According to ICRA, pandemic has increased operational challenges for the various parties involved in a corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP), which resulted in limited cases yielding a resolution plan. That apart, the suspension of new proceedings under IBC for the entire fiscal resulted in a sharp slowdown in the resolution process.

