Regulator allows banks to trade in offshore rupee derivative market

The Reserve Bank of India allowed offshore units of Indian banks to participate in the offshore rupee derivative market to curtail volatility in currency markets due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Announcing the monetary policy, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said that banks will now be allowed to participate in the non-deliverable forward (NDF) market, which till now has primarily been dominated by offshore traders in the Indian foreign exchange market.

“The time is apposite to improve efficiency of price discovery. Accordingly, banks in India which operate International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) Banking Units (IBUs) are being allowed to participate in the NDF market with effect from June 1, 2020," said RBI.

Later in January, authorised dealer banks were allowed “to offer foreign exchange prices to users at all times, out of their Indian books, either by a domestic sales team or through their overseas branches." These steps were based on the recommendations of a task force, chaired by former deputy governor Usha Thorat, on offshore rupee markets.

The task force had emphasised the need to limit impact of the non-deliverable forwards market on the onshore market and curb volatility in the foreign exchange rate. The non-deliverable forwards market is based overseas and does not fall under the regulatory purview of the RBI.

Participants in the non-deliverable forwards market can bet on the direction of the Indian currency without undergoing stringent documentation and regulatory requirements prescribed by Indian regulators.

“It’s another step in getting the rupee derivative market back to the shores of India. The rupee derivative market is much bigger than the onshore market. What has gone out needs to be brought back," said Ashutosh Khajuria, executive director, Federal Bank.

“There are two advantages. It will augment liquidity in NDF and it will help RBI to intervene in the NDF market to calm down volatility beyond 5 pm. Initial impact will be smaller. The sentimental impact on spread will pick up going forward as participation improves," said a currency analyst at Kotak Securities, who did not want to be named.