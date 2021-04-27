Regulator caps terms for MDs, CEOs at private banks

While RBI has capped the tenures of promoter CEOs and WTDs at 12 years, it also said theirs tenure may be extended to 15 years at the sole discretion of RBI. “In extraordinary circumstances, at the sole discretion of RBI, such MD and CEO or WTDs may be allowed to continue up to 15 years. While examining the matter of re-appointment of such MD and CEOs or WTDs within the 12/15 years period, the level of progress and adherence to milestones for dilution of promoters’ shareholding shall also be factored in by RBI," it said.