Regulators probing big banks’ handling of Zelle scams
SummaryInvestigation examines whether JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and others do enough to shut down accounts controlled by bad actors.
Regulators are investigating some of the biggest U.S. banks for their handling of customer funds on the peer-to-peer payments platform Zelle, which has been facing scrutiny over scams and fraudulent transactions.
