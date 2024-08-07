Regulators probing big banks’ handling of Zelle scams

Zelle, created in 2017 to compete with popular money-transfer services such as Venmo and Cash App, is owned by a consortium of seven of the largest U.S. banks including JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Bank of America. The network now handles a larger dollar value of transactions than Venmo. But with the rapid growth came an increase in complaints that the banks weren’t doing enough to help retrieve money their customers were duped into sending.