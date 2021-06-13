Regulators tell banks it is time to stop using libor

Market participants have been slower to adopt the new rate than advocates had hoped. Some have complained that SOFR lacked rates that are weeks or months in the future, making it difficult to plan around future interest-rate risk. The ARRC said that a lack of sufficient transactions and data made formally recommending those forward-looking reference rates a challenge. On the heels of the CFTC announcement, Mr. Wipf said the ARRC should be able to recommend forward-looking SOFR rates by the end of July.