Regulators to Publish Postmortems on Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Failures

First Republic has seen a far worse decline in value compared with some other banks, such as PacWest Bancorp or Western Alliance Bancorp., which are viewed as potentially problematic. An influx of $30 billion in new deposits from 11 of the biggest banks gave First Republic a chance to consider its options. Its stock has dropped to around $6 a share, from a high of about $16 on Monday, after reporting that customers pulled about $100 billion in deposits last month.