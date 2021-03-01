Mumbai: Loans where repayments are delayed between 1 day and 90 days have surged at public sector lender Bank of Baroda (BoB) during March-December, raising concerns among analysts.

In a recent placement document, the bank disclosed that such stressed loans, yet to turn non-performing, have risen sharply from 8.01% of its domestic loan book as on 31 March 2020, to 21.57% as on 31 December 2020. In other words, special mention accounts (SMAs) or loans delayed by 1-90 days have increased by 13.56 percentage points since covid-19 struck.

Also Read | Assam shakes up the micro loans universe

Under RBI norms, borrowers must be categorized into special mention accounts based on their repayment delays. Special mention account-0 (SMA- 0) loans are where the repayment overdue is between one and 30 days, SMA-1 (between 31 and 60 days) and SMA-2 (61 and 90 days).

Among these, SMA-2 loans are closely tracked as these are at the highest risk of turning bad. Loans are classified as non-performing when repayments are delayed by over 90 days. The Indian banking sector has bad loans or non-performing assets (NPAs) of ₹7.38 trillion as of December, compared to ₹7.88 trillion in the same period last year.

“The lack of data on the situation on the ground has made understanding of the recovery quite hard. We have had to rely extensively on management commentary, small sample size surveys and discussions with channel partners, which are usually less extensive," analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report on Monday.

For Bank of Baroda, SMA-2 loans have increased to 5.52% of its domestic loan book in December, from 1.41% in March 2020, indicating rising stress among borrowers. Retail loans, seen as a more secure asset class as compared to larger corporate loans, now have an SMA-2 ratio of 1.24% in December, up 66 basis points (bps) from 31 March 2020.

“We understand that the loss-given-default is unlikely to be as high as we saw in the corporate NPA cycle given the nature of stress that is going under stress but in the short term, there is an accounting difference between slippages and provision for these slippages as compared to collections efficiency," the Kotak Institutional Equities report cited above said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via