Repo rate relief? Big surprise for big business as banks dither on lowering lending rates
SummaryWhile the RBI's recent rate cut aids small businesses, large corporates might not see immediate benefits as banks are reluctant to lower lending rates, citing the need for further deposit rate cuts and ongoing liquidity challenges.
Mumbai: The recent policy rate cut by India’s central bank should turn out to be good news for individuals and small businesses. However, large corporates hoping for some succour on interest payments will have to hold the bubbly as banks dither on cutting lending rates for such borrowers, and wait for a key internal committee to take a call.