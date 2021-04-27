Research group warns Fed ignoring money supply at its peril
- It also said that at a time when worries about inflation are on the rise, measuring money growth is critical to understanding what will happen to price pressures
The Federal Reserve has for years been pulling back on producing data detailing U.S. money supply, and that is a big mistake, according to the Center for Financial Stability. While money is increasingly driving economic and financial market activities, the Fed “seems less committed to actually measuring monetary quantities," the research center said in a note on Monday. It also said that at a time when worries about inflation are on the rise, measuring money growth is critical to understanding what will happen to price pressures, adding that the Fed’s pullback on money data is at odds with its legal mission.
The center said “warning lights are flashing" and that its proprietary money-supply data has grown on average by 22% year-to-year since April 2020 and most recently at 28%, which suggests coming inflation gains. By contrast, Fed officials believe changes in the economy have weakened the connection that money supply has with the economy, and they haven’t focused on money-supply readings in monetary policy deliberations for many years.
