RBI is making new norms for credit-loss provisions
The RBI wants to align rules for credit-loss provisions with the global regulatory framework.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is working on a set of guidelines for expected credit-loss provisions for banks to align its rules with the global regulatory framework.
In a discussion paper released on Monday, the central bank said banks can have their own models to measure expected credit-loss provisions but must independently verify them using sound reasoning and relevant data available with the bank, besides carrying out a proper back-testing to remove bias.
However, RBI may still prescribe a threshold on the provisions on the basis of comprehensive data analysis even after a bank conducts an internal assessment. Currently, banks are mandated to make loan loss provisions based on incurred losses, which till recently, used to be the standard globally. Under the system, banks would provide for the losses incurred.
RBI said since the default was a lagging indicator of credit risk and a classification of exposure, as non-performing assets are identified after loans are due for more than 90 days, loan loss provisions come with significant delays, thereby increasing the credit risk faced by banks. Ideally, RBI said, banks could have recognized increases in the credit risk and started making provisions for the losses that would be expected in such exposure much before the default happened.
To further enhance the resilience of the banking system, RBI said on Monday that it proposes to amend the prudential regulations governing loan loss provisioning by banks. This is to incorporate the more forward-looking expected credit losses approach as against the current incurred loss approach.
The regulator has proposed to implement this for scheduled commercial banks, excluding regional rural banks. It said that the issue of extending the expected credit loss approach to co-operative banks was considered, but it felt that the sophisticated expertise in credit risk management and complex modelling that would be required for estimating expected credit losses might be lacking in co-operative banks.
“On the other hand, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) having a net worth of ₹250 crore or more are already required to estimate expected credit losses which may indicate that the assumption of inability on the part of co-operative banks to perform similar estimations may not be proper," it said, adding that one option may be to implement expected credit loss approach for loss provisioning to larger scheduled co-operative banks having asset size beyond a threshold.
RBI suggested in the discussion paper that the requirement for estimating impairment losses under the new approach would apply to all financial assets held by banks with certain characteristics. First, the financial asset should be held by the bank with the objective of collecting contractual cash flows; and the contractual terms of the financial asset give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding.