What’s cooking inside RBI’s Bengaluru innovation hub?
Gopika Gopakumar 10 min read 28 May 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Summary
The Reserve Bank Innovation Hub was established in 2022 and has an illustrious board, which includes Kris Gopalakrishnan, the former CEO of Infosys, and Gopal Srinivasan, the CMD of TVS Capital. Among other things, the centre is working on the future of lending. Read on.
Mumbai: Chaarmikha Nagalla, 24, believes in the power of bringing ideas to life. So when it came to choosing a career, this economics and computer science graduate from Chennai was clear she wanted a job where she could make an impact.
