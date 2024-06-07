RBI Monetary Policy: Governor Shaktikanta Das says repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, stance at ‘withdrawal of accommodation’

RBI Monetary Policy: Governor Shaktikanta Das says repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, stance at ‘withdrawal of accommodation’. Further, the standing deposit facility is maintained at 6.25% and the marginal standing facility at 6.75%

Jocelyn Fernandes
First Published10:05 AM IST
File image of Shaktikanta Das, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), during a news conference in Mumbai this year
File image of Shaktikanta Das, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), during a news conference in Mumbai this year(Dhiraj Singh / Bloomberg)

Reserve Bank of India's MPC announcement: The RBI’s MPC decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent by a 4:2 majority, in its latest monetary policy announced by Governor Shaktikanta Das on June 7.

The central bank also maintained its stance at ‘withdrawal of accomodation’, at the second bi-monthly monetary policy of the financial year 2024-25. Further, the standing deposit facility (SDF) is maintained at 6.25 percent and the marginal standing facility (MSF) at 6.75 percent, he added.

The RBI has also raised its GDP growth forecast for FY25 to 7.2 percent from 7 percent earlier.

The RBI MPC began its three-day meeting on June 5 and the announcement was due today. This is the eighth consecutive time that the RBI has kept interest rates unchanged. It is the first MPC after the Lok Sabha election results 2024. 

Track | Our RBI MPC Meet LIVE blog here for the latest updates 

Announcement As Expected

The RBI Governor headed six-member MPC was expected to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent and continue with its stance of ‘withdrawal of accommodation’.

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, opened flat on Friday, ahead of the announcement of RBI monetary policy today. Analysts had expected the RBI policy would be a ‘non-event’ for markets as the central bank is likely to keep repo rate unchanged.

This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited…

