The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been awarded the "Risk Manager of the Year Award 2024" by Central Banking, a renowned publication headquartered in London. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The announcement was shared through a post on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, by the official RBI account.

RBI's measures? During the recent global economic turmoil, the RBI took a cautious approach to monetary policy. The apex bank did not drastically increase interest rates, unlike many other central banks, which could have stifled economic growth in India. However, it maintained a holding stance, keeping rates steady while closely monitoring inflation.

The RBI established a regulatory sandbox to facilitate controlled experimentation with new financial technology products and services. This allows fintech companies to test their innovations in a limited environment, enabling the RBI to assess potential risks before widespread adoption.

Additionally, on June 7, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) relaxed overseas investment regulations and clarified ambiguities for wealthy Indians, business families, and startups seeking to invest in foreign securities, funds, and companies, Mint reported earlier this month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

